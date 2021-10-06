In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 6 October 2021 4:11 pm / 0 comments

This time, it’s not just for the weekend. The Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh stations on the MRT Kajang Line will be closed from October 9 until the opening of Phase 1 of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which is set to happen sometime in November.

The closure is to facilitate final migration works, where part of the existing MRT Kajang Line will eventually be part of the MRT Putrajaya Line. The part in question is from Kwasa Damansara to Sungai Buloh, the three stations that are being closed.

So here’s how it’s going to work. All trains from Kajang (KL, PJ, Damansara) will terminate at the Kwasa Sentral station. For those who want to continue their journey in the direction of Sg Buloh, free shuttle buses will ply the route from Kwasa Sentral to Sg Buloh, with a stop at Kg Selamat. The shuttle bus will follow MRT operating hours, and will have 10 minute intervals from 6am to 8pm, and 15 minute intervals from 8pm to midnight.

Signage has been put up and frequent station announcements will be made to inform commuters. Note that the KTM Sungai Buloh station and the ‘park-and-ride’ facility next to the MRT Sungai Buloh station will continue to operate as usual from October 9.

Phase 1 of the second MRT line, the Putrajaya Line, is almost complete. MRT Corp says that progress is for the first phase from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu is 99.9% complete, while overall progress for the line is at 94%. Operations for Phase 1 will start sometime next month.

“Once migration works are complete, we will need to perform system performance demonstrations to ensure that everything works as required. Finally, this period will be used by Rapid Rail, the operator of the line, to get used to the portion that is being migrated,” said Datuk Amiruddin Ma’aris, the MRT Putrajaya Line project director.