5 October 2021

As indicated in July, work on the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 is almost complete, and the section of the line is expected to start operations in November, according to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. He said that construction progress of the first phase was currently at 99.9%, The Star reports.

He said that the 17.5 km section, which runs from the Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu, will see the Klang Valley rail network getting nine new stations when it is opened. The journey from Kwasa Damansara to the Kampung Batu MRT Station will take 24 minutes, and the line will link commuters to areas such as Damansara Damai, Bandar Sri Damansara, Kepong and Jinjang.

The section will add some stations redesignated from the existing MRT Kajang Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line, which was fully completed in July 2017 with the opening of the Semantan to Kajang section of the line. “For the opening of Phase One, there are a total of 12 stations, including three stations migrated from the Kajang MRT line,” he said.

Wee added that the launch timeline for Phase 2 of the project remains on schedule. “The remainder of the Putrajaya line is scheduled to become operational in January 2023, with the construction progress currently at 93.5%,” he said.

The second phase of the line stretches from Kentonmen to Putrajaya Sentral, and when complete, the RM30.53 billion MRT Putrajaya line will span 57.7 km in length and have 36 operational stations in total. Estimated ridership on the line is around 104,000 passengers daily.