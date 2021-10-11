In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 October 2021 9:56 pm / 1 comment

In a surprise appearance, Malaysian racer Khairul Idham Pawi, better known to race fans as Super KIP, will be joining local racing organisation TKKR Racing. His first appearance will be in the Malaysian Superbike (MSBK) race the weekend of October 16 – 17, in the Supersport category.

He will be joined by Akid Aziz while it was unable to be confirmed if this will be a one-off appearance or if KIP will feature in the TKKR Racing rider line-up for 2022 along with Azlan Shah and Ramdan Rosli in the ASB1000 superbike category. However, internal discussions within TKKR Racing indicate negotiations are underway for Khairul to join the TKKR stable for the 2022 Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) season.

In December last year, the Perak boy announced his retirement from racing after parting ways with Petronas Sprinta Racing after failing to find his form after an injury that required surgery.

Principal of the Petronas team Datuk Razlan Razali, replaced KIP for the 2021 Moto 3 season with South African Darryn Binder, saying, “If a Malaysian rider does not perform, does not get results, I will be the one to make the decision to not renew his contract.” Khairul’s appearance in MSBK marks first first appearance in an FIM sanctioned event since his departure from the sport in 2020.