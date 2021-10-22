In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 October 2021 1:01 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has released sketches of the second-generation Creta facelift, which will make its first debut in Indonesia, likely during next month’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) also confirmed that the B-segment SUV will go on sale in the country as the brand’s first locally-assembled SUV.

Assembly will take place at a newly established plant operated by PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI), which is located in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency of the Indonesia’s West Java Province. Both HMID and HMMI are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Hyundai Motor Company, replacing the previous, locally-owned PT Hyundai Mobil Indonesia and PT Hyundai Indonesia Motor.

The current Creta was revealed in 2019 in China and has since gone on sale in other markets like India, Russia, Brazil and Mexico. The SUV was never offered in Indonesia, but this will change with the facelifted model, which gets some notable styling changes.

As part of the mid-cycle update, the Creta takes inspiration from the latest Tucson, adopting the brand’s signature parametric grille with integrated daytime running lights, flanked by rectangular headlamps.

Based on the sketches, the SUV appears to retain the prominent creases of the pre-facelift model, which are seen above the wheel arches and across the doors. Similarly, the rear looks similar to the mildly updated version of the Creta sold in Russia, with a tweaked boomerang taillight configuration that forgoes the plastic trim linking the clusters.

On the inside, the general dashboard layout appears to be untouched, with Hyundai highlighting things like 3D-patterned speaker grilles, a silver bezel that wraps around the gear knob, vertical air vents at the corners, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

India-market Hyundai Creta (left), Russia-market (left)

Powertrain details will be provided later on, but as a reference, the pre-facelift Creta sold in India is offered with a Smartstream 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder engine (115 PS and 144 Nm) that is paired with either a six-speed manual or Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

There’s also a Kappa 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 140 PS and 242 Nm, which gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead. On the diesel front, the India-market Creta gets a 1.5 litre U II CRDi turbodiesel with 115 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual or automatic.

Other available engines for the Creta in other markets include a Kappa II 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, a Gamma 1.6 litre four-cylinder, a Nu 2.0 litre four-cylinder and a Smartstream 2.0 litre four-cylinder.