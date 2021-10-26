In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 26 October 2021 11:14 am / 0 comments

Toyota will be growing its range of electrified models even further, Autoindustriya reports, and this has been reported to be in the works as an e:Smart Hybrid electrified drivetrain to be introduced in a range of models.

One such model that has been confirmed is the Daihatsu Rocky e:Smart Hybrid that has been confirmed to go on sale in Japan in November. Selected Toyota models will also be getting the e:Smart Hybrid electrified drivetrain, and sources have told Autoindustriya that Toyota intends to use the e:Smart Hybrid system in the Vios and Avanza.

This opens up the likelihood for its adoption in the following generations of the B-segment sedan and MPV, where a Atkinson-cycle version (denoted in an illustration as WA-VEX) of the WA-VE 1.2 litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to serve internal combustion duty in combination with an electric drive motor of unspecified output.

The base WA-VE engine in the Rocky produces 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 105 Nm at 4,200 rpm. By comparison, the Perodua Ativa – sister car to the Rocky – packs a 1KR-VET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder rated to produce 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

A Vios with e:Smart propulsion brings it into the electrified B-segment sedan category, which would place it in the ballpark of the Honda City e:HEV, which pairs a 98PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine with an integrated motor, while a second, larger motor rated at 108 PS and 253 Nm sends drive to the wheels.

The Rocky e:Smart Hybrid has also been reported to feature one-pedal operation to handle both acceleration and deceleration, such as how the Nissan e-Pedal works. Additionally, insider information received by Autoindustriya has indicated that Toyota is also working on hybrid drive systems for larger models such as the Hilux, Fortuner and Innova, according to the report.

Electrified versions of the Vios and Avanza would be in line with Malaysian Toyota distributor UMW Toyota Motor’s hybrid-driven aspirations of vehicle electrification, which has been confirmed to kick off with the local market arrival of the Corolla Cross Hybrid. What’s your take, dear readers – would your shopping list include a Vios Hybrid?