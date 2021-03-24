In Cars, Toyota, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 March 2021 2:36 pm / 7 comments

Meet the range-topping 2021 Toyota Innova facelift, the 2.0X. It was launched in early February this year alongside the Fortuner, and there are three variants to choose from, starting with the base 2.0E at RM111,622. Above that is the 2.0G at RM121,483, and the 2.0X you see here goes for RM129,677.

All three IMV-based, ladder frame MPVs share the same 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine providing 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shift mode.

Features unique to the 2.0X include a sportier exterior treatment, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, keyless entry, a reverse camera, and 17-inch dark alloys. Inside, it gets wood and silver trim, an Optitron instrument cluster with 4.2-inch multi-info display, eight-way powered driver’s seat, combination leather upholstery, and nine-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This particular example also has additional options in the form of a digital video recorder (RM1,100) and wireless phone charger (RM490), the latter installed in the centre armrest at the front. Additionally, the 2.0X is the only one that can be specified with a Crimson Spark Red Metallic exterior finish, with standard shades being Medium Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White II and a new Bronze Mica Metallic.