Meet the range-topping 2021 Toyota Innova facelift, the 2.0X. It was launched in early February this year alongside the Fortuner, and there are three variants to choose from, starting with the base 2.0E at RM111,622. Above that is the 2.0G at RM121,483, and the 2.0X you see here goes for RM129,677.
All three IMV-based, ladder frame MPVs share the same 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine providing 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shift mode.
Features unique to the 2.0X include a sportier exterior treatment, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, keyless entry, a reverse camera, and 17-inch dark alloys. Inside, it gets wood and silver trim, an Optitron instrument cluster with 4.2-inch multi-info display, eight-way powered driver’s seat, combination leather upholstery, and nine-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
This particular example also has additional options in the form of a digital video recorder (RM1,100) and wireless phone charger (RM490), the latter installed in the centre armrest at the front. Additionally, the 2.0X is the only one that can be specified with a Crimson Spark Red Metallic exterior finish, with standard shades being Medium Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White II and a new Bronze Mica Metallic.
Comments
Is this one of 5 Toyotas you should not buy? No AEB no buy!
Premium D-segment Jeep Cruiser
no TSS, but 7airbags, 360cam, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot monitor.
Meanwhile rival like Serena, Starex, Kia Carnival
still kosong of pre-2020 spec. no RCTA, no BSM.
Of cuz, best Value 7 seaters is TYT Rush and Perodua Aruz
Got AEB, 2021 already.
But 7 ppl sit 7 ppl car, safer squeeze in a 5 seater AEB car like X50 AEB, Axia AEB
Not really. At least here, this come with Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and 360 degree camera which is not quite bad. Anyways, Can’t blame here but blame on PT Astra Motor for not giving AEB.
hard plastics everywhere for a RM130k car…
Nice
Jeep Cruiser, Comfortable and Durable
Mixed of Hilux RWD , Crossovers , Captain Seats 7 MPV
Inclined 3rd rows is a sweetness for the adults, even though far less comfortable to 2nd row, but far more comfortable than many 3rd row seats in the market, e.g Outlander and Serena.
nice, comfortable jeep cruiser.
At Thailand:
2.0E AT = 1.19M THB/RM 161k
2.8G 172/360Nm diesel AT = 1.28M THB/RM172.5k
2.8V 172/360Nm diesel AT = 1.48M THB/RM 199.5k
Syukur..