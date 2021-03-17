In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2021 6:33 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has launched the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift, approximately a month after the order books were opened. Three variants are offered for the Malaysian market – the 2.8L VRZ AT 4×4 diesel at RM203,183, the 2.7L SRZ AT 4×4 at RM172,244, as well as an East Malaysia-only 2.4 AT 4×4 that is priced at RM167,357. Photographed here is the top VRZ variant.

Powered by the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel that also features in the latest Hilux Rogue, which produces 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a rear limited-slip differential as standard.

In addition to its headlining output figures, the 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine features an optimised cylinder block and head gasket design along with a balancer shaft for better levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). It also features variable flow control (VFC) power steering that aids fuel consumption by switching to a standby mode for less power draw from the engine when there is no steering angle applied.

The application of the more assertive Legender face helps the exterior of the VRZ variant stand out from the other variants, and features a slimmer upper grille, larger lower intake with a mesh-layout insert, revised LED headlights with a segmented DRL arrangement and a lower-profile faux skid plate in front.

At the rear, the VRZ once again gets its own bumper design with L-shaped inserts that incorporate the rear foglamp assemblies. Its top-variant credentials are further marked out by a contrasting black finish for the roof, A-pillars, side mirrors and roof spoiler, which is the only way to specify the VRZ variant’s exterior.

Exclusive to this 2.8 VRZ variant is the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite, which here includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Yaw Assist Function (YAF).

PCS is a form of AEB, which operates between 10 km/h and 180 km/h, while DRCC can be activated from 30 km/h onwards. YAF is a form of lane keeping assist, which applies braking to an inner wheel to help steer the vehicle back into its lane.

Inside, the Fortuner features automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, LED interior lamps, ambient lighting, an electrochromic rearview mirror, the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and side controls for the front passenger seat. For the driver, the multi-information display in the instrumentation as well as the touchscreen head unit get a new look, and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity.

Optional add-ons can be specified from UMW Toyota Motor’s range of Tech-Up accessories, which include a rear digital video recorder (RM350), a wireless charger in the front armrest storage cubby (RM490), a kick sensor for the powered tailgate (RM750) and a ceiling-mounted monitor (RM2,990) – options which have been fitted to this example. What do you think, dear readers – does this SUV cover all the bases?