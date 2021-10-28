In Bajaj, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2021 7:42 pm / 0 comments

Entering the Indian market is the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 sportsbike and the Pulsar NS250 naked sports, priced at 1.4 million (RM7,758) and 1.38 million (RM7,647) Indian rupees, respectively. This pair of 250s supersede the Bajaj Pulsar 200, branded and sold in Malaysia as the Modenas Pulsar RS200 (RM9,990) and Modenas Pulsar NS200 (RM9,655).

Power for the Pulsar 250 comes from a single-cylinder, SOHC, two-valve, oil-cooled mill, fed by EFI. Bajaj claims a power output of 24.5 PS at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with power getting to the ground via a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking gets an upgrade from the Pulsar 200, with the Pulsar 250 using a single 300 mm diameter front disc and a 230 mm diameter rear brake disc while single-channel ABS is standard. Tyre sizing sees a similar jump with the 17-inch alloy front wheel getting a 100/80 tyre while the rear wheel is shod with 130/70 rubber.

Suspension is done with a 37 mm diameter telescopic front fork while the back end is held up with a preload-adjustable monoshock with seat height set at 795 mm. LED lighting is used for the front projector headlight while LED DRLs in a boomerang shape increase visibility on the road.

Inside the cockpit a combination LCD readout and analogue tachometer displays all the necessary information including a gear indicator and remaining range. Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port located near the fuel tank, which itself contains 14-litres of fuel.