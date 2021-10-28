In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2021 9:52 am / 0 comments

For next year’s riding seasoning Europe, the 2022 Yamaha XMax 300 and the NMax 125 come in new colours, the XMax in Icon Blue while Sonic Grey is carried over and the NMax in new colour Milky White with Phantom Blue and Powder Grey continuing. For Malaysia, we get the Yamaha XMax 250, priced at RM21,500 and the Yamaha NMax 155, retailing at RM8,998.

The XMax remains mechanically unchanged for 2022 in Europe, with power coming from a Euro 5 complaint, 300 cc Yamaha Blue Core engine producing 28 PS at 7,250 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. For comparison, the XMax 250 gets 22.8 PS at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Fuel is carried inside a 13.2-litre tank and under the seat is a storage compartment large enough for two-full-face helmets. Keyless start is standard and other rider conveniences include a 12-volt outlet inside the front fairing, two-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

For the NMax, specification also remain the same as previous for the European market, with the 125 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill producing 12.2 PS at 8,000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. For the curious, the NMax 155 in Malaysia gets 15.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The NMax in Europe comes complete with rider conveniences commonly found in larger, more expensive scooters such as traction control and two-channel ABS. Standard equipment includes keyless ignition, smartphone connectivity to the Yamaha MyRide app, LED lighting including twin LED headlights and underseat storage for one full-face helmet.

GALLERY: 2022 Yamaha XMax 300 Europe