In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 November 2021 11:37 am / 0 comments

Named for the famed race in the clouds – sadly no longer allowing two-wheeled competition after the death of Carlin Dunne in 2019 – is the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. As the third of the Ducati Multistrada V4 range, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak eschews the touring aspect of the Ducati Multistrada for a rather more sporting focus.

This is done with the use of 17-inch Marchesisini forged aluminium wheels, some 2.6 kg lighter than the hoops used on the Multistrada V4S, shod in 120/70 front and 190/55 rear sportsbike sized rubber. Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension is installed, giving the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak suspension performance more closely related to the Panigale V4S and Streetfighter V4S.

Changes have also been made to the steering geometry, going to 25.75-degrees instead of the 24.5-degrees of the standard model Multistrada V4. Similarly, the trail and wheelbase have been adjusted to more suit the sporting intent of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

Riding position on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is dedicated to ensure maximum rider control over the bike, as well as optimise lean angles. Footpegs are higher and further back while the handlebar is set lower, is now narrower and with more setback.

Power comes from Ducati’s V4 Granturismo engine which uses a spring return system instead of Desmodromic mechanical actuation for the valve train. Power is claimed to be 170 hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm from 1,160 cc.

Making its first appearance in the Multistrada range is Race Riding Mode which allows the rev limiter to cut in gradually rather then the hard limit in the standard Multistrada. This allows the rider advance warning he’s reaching the engine limit, allowing for more aggressive gear changes which is complemented by the standard equipment up-and-down quickshifter giving more aggressive downshifts.

In High Power mode, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak get more direct throttle response with Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) affording better response to throttle inputs for accurate control when the bike is hoisted on the rear wheel. Also standard fitment is Ducati’s front and rear radar system, giving both distance keeping cruise control and blind sport warning.