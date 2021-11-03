In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 3 November 2021 5:26 pm / 3 comments

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and GLA are now locally assembled in Malaysia, bringing prices down and tantalisingly close to the magic RM200k mark. For the A-Class Sedan, prices are down between RM11,000 and RM19,000 over the previous fully-imported models, sitting at RM210,903 for the A 200 Progressive Line and RM239,858 for the A 250 AMG Line.

The GLA 200, on the other hand, is currently priced at RM232,379 (on-the-road without insurance), while the GLA 250 AMG Line goes for RM266,164. That’s also roughly RM12k to RM19k cheaper than their CBU counterparts. Keep in mind, these are on-the-road prices without insurance, but are inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption that has just been extended to June 30, 2022.

In terms of equipment, all four models are pretty similarly kitted from before, with slight changes made to the list. As usual, you win some, you lose some. No changes have been made in the powertrain department, so the 200 models rock a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbo-four that produces 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque, while the 250 models get the 2.0 litre M260 four-pot with 224 PS and 350 Nm.

Check out our walk-around video to see exactly what changes have been made. You can also browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at their equipment and specifications, or compare them against any of the cars that you may have shortlisted for purchase.

