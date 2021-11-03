The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and GLA are now locally assembled in Malaysia, bringing prices down and tantalisingly close to the magic RM200k mark. For the A-Class Sedan, prices are down between RM11,000 and RM19,000 over the previous fully-imported models, sitting at RM210,903 for the A 200 Progressive Line and RM239,858 for the A 250 AMG Line.
The GLA 200, on the other hand, is currently priced at RM232,379 (on-the-road without insurance), while the GLA 250 AMG Line goes for RM266,164. That’s also roughly RM12k to RM19k cheaper than their CBU counterparts. Keep in mind, these are on-the-road prices without insurance, but are inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption that has just been extended to June 30, 2022.
In terms of equipment, all four models are pretty similarly kitted from before, with slight changes made to the list. As usual, you win some, you lose some. No changes have been made in the powertrain department, so the 200 models rock a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbo-four that produces 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque, while the 250 models get the 2.0 litre M260 four-pot with 224 PS and 350 Nm.
Check out our walk-around video to see exactly what changes have been made. You can also browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at their equipment and specifications, or compare them against any of the cars that you may have shortlisted for purchase.
GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line
GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line
GALLERY: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA A 200 Progressive Line CKD
GALLERY: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA A 250 AMG Line CKD
Comments
No blind spot monitor for GLA200 and A200
They should have just kept selling the CBU models instead. On the A250 the only 2 features you gain is the dual zone AC with rear AC vents and blind spot system BUT you lose out on 2 features too which are the cross drilled front brakes and auto high beam and let’s not get started on the additional kit that the A200 lost in the process.
Better luck with the CKD facelift models, MBM. This CKD spec sheet is garbage.
Very nice compact Sedan.