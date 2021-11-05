In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 November 2021 12:52 pm / 1 comment

Motul has just announced a new version of its flagship fully synthetic engine oil, the 300V, for markets in the Asia Pacific region. The new formulation features its Ester Core technology and various innovative additives for improved performance, and it’s said to be optimised for the typically hot and humid Asian climate.

The updated series is available in three key ranges – Power, Competition and Le Mans. For Power, viscosity grades include 0W-8, 0W-16, 0W-20, 0W-30 and 5W-30. The Competition series, on the other hand, comes in 0W-40, 5W-40, 10W-40, 5W-50 and 15W-50 viscosities. There is also the Le Mans range (10W-60 and 20W-60), which has been geared to offer maximum engine reliability during endurance races.

Motul Asia Pacific CEO, Lionel Dantiacq said: “We are so excited about the launch of 300V across all major markets in Asia. Over the past 50 years, the 300V has remained as the benchmark lubricant for the industry.”

“Motul’s innovations and dedication to R&D have resulted in ground-breaking advancements like Ester Core technology, which was tested and formulated for modern engines, for modern motoring conditions. This enables the ultimate motoring experience for racers and everyday drivers alike, delivering power, endurance and reliability,” he added.

During a virtual roundtable, Dantiacq told the press that Motul is working to develop co-branded OEM products, such as its ongoing partnership with Subaru. “We have been working with Subaru for many years, as well as Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and we have recently been engaging premium German brands for future partnerships within this [Asia Pacific] region,” he said.

As for its future plans, when electric cars become more mainstream, the French lubricant company will shift its focus from developing engine oils to transmission oils and coolants. “We are also in the process of streamlining our commitments towards carbon neutrality and we have action plans already in place,” Dantiacq noted.