In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 9 November 2021 11:07 am / 3 comments

The Alliance for Safe Community has lamented the lack of allocation in Budget 2022 towards enhancing road safety, and its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that there is no specific budget allocated to address the growing number of road deaths involving motorcyclists, the New Straits Times reported.

We have covered the automotive- and transport-related points under Budget 2022; read them in detail here.

Though billions of ringgit have been set aside for other areas, none have been allocated to implement road safety projects even though road deaths have been on of the biggest causes of loss of life among Malaysians, Lee was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying.

According to Lee, the Alliance for Safe Community has submitted proposals and a wish list for Budget 2022 to the finance minister, highlighting the need for dedicated motorcycle lanes along existing roads and highways.

“There has been absolutely no political will to commit financial allocations to make available such motorcycle lanes which if implemented, could save thousands of lives, mostly of young Malaysians. This is confirmed based not only on continous research conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (MIROS), but on common sense, too,” Lee was quoted as saying.

According to Lee, dedicated motorcycle lanes were critical to segregate the two-wheelers from the fast lanes where they are the most vulnerable to crashes. Lee also said that due to the absence of exclusive lanes for motorcycles, most fatal crashes and serious injuries sustained by motorcyclists occurred due to weaving in and? out of vehicles on the fast lanes.

Official figures cited from the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) stated that 167,074 deaths occurred across all types of road users between 1995 and August 2021, or an average of 18 deaths per day, Lee said. Between 2001 and August 2021, 79,916 motorcyclists were killed in road incidents.

“Seven out of 10 road deaths were motorcycle users, making Malaysia close to Thailand for the world’s worst death rate for motorcyclists. With the increasing popularity of food delivery services by motorcycles, the death toll will inevitably rise until and unless the government and political leaders come to terms with the harsh reality of such preventable deaths which have a huge social and economic impact on the nation,” Lee said.

What are your thoughts, motorcyclists? What is on your road safety wish list? Air your views in the comments section.