In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 12 November 2021 5:15 pm / 2 comments

Toyota’s car subscription service Kinto One is approaching its second year in Malaysia and is offering some big promos for the year’s end, valid until December 31. The company is giving out significant savings for the first three months of driving a new Toyota, with subscriptions starting from only RM398 a month.

This figure is for the cheapest car in the range, the Yaris 1.5J, which usually goes for RM1,228 on a 60-month (five-year) tenure – that’s a drop of RM830. If you want a bigger boot, the Vios 1.5J can be had from as low as RM518 per month for the first three months, down from the usual RM1,348 per month.

Click to enlarge

Larger sedans are also available – the Corolla 1.8E is yours from RM1,878 per month (down from RM2,298), while the Camry 2.5V starts from RM2,798 per month (down from RM3,808). Need seven seats? The Avanza 1.5E goes for RM1,058 per month (from RM1,368), and if you’re looking something much more posh, the Vellfire 2.5 and Alphard 3.5 can be driven for RM5,478 (from RM7,508) and RM6,618 (from RM9,248) per month respectively. The latter represents a saving of RM2,630, the largest in this group.

Of course, the monthly payments differ depending on your chosen variant and tenure (you can also go for 36 months or 48 months) and whether you are registering it as an individual or as a company. You can also pick between Lite and Standard Maintenance (the latter also covers wear and tear) and a mileage cap of either 20,000 or 30,000 km a year (you can also pay for extra mileage at a cost of RM0.50 a kilometre).