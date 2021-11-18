In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2021 3:53 pm / 0 comments

2022 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing in Glint Blue Wave Metallic

Colour updates for Honda’s pair of cruisers, the 2022 Honda CMX1100 Rebel and Honda CMX500 Rebel, as well its flagship luxury touring motorcycle, the 2022 Honda Gold Wing GL1800. For the Gold Wing, there is GL1800 Gold Wing as well as a GL1800 Gold Wing Tour which comes as a bagger style touring motorcycle.

For the Rebel cruiser duo, the current colour schemes of Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Graphite Black and Matte Axis Grey Metallic remain for the CMX500 Rebel. These are joined by a brand new Pearl Organic Green paint scheme with this particular Honda motorcycle having driven popular with female riders in Europe who comprise 33% of buyers.

As for the larger CMX1100 Rebel, the current colour selection of Gunmetal Black Metallic stays, joined by Pearl Stallion Brown as the alternate colour choice. In Malaysia, the Honda CMX500 Rebel is available and retails at RM32,899 as of 2020.

2022 Honda CMX500 Rebel in Pearl Organic Green

Celebrating an illustrious history as a touring motorcycle since 1975, the Honda Gold Wing also receives colour updates for the upcoming riding year. The GL1800 Gold Wing Tour with manual gearbox is available in Gunmetal Black Metallic with a blacked out engine.

Meanwhile the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Honda motorcycle airbag equipped version of the Gold Wing will come with two colour choices – Glint Blue Wave Metallic and Pearl Glare White. For the DCT-only Honda GL1800 Gold Wing (RM208,800 in Malaysia), the new colour scheme for 2022 is Matte Jeans Blue Metallic.