In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 September 2020 10:26 pm / 0 comments

New addition to the Malaysian middleweight cruiser market is the 2020 Honda Rebel, priced at RM32,899. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and there are three colour options available – Matte Armoured Silver Metallic, Graphite Black and new for this year, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic.

Also new is the 120 mm shotgun exhaust that is Euro 4 compliant. Tipping a hat to modders and customisers, the Rebel now has an easily removable pillion pad and rear pegs to ease custom work.

Carrying the 471 cc, liquid-cooled two cylinder from the previous generation Rebel, the engine is now tuned for more torque at low revs and falls under Euro 4 standards. Fed by PGM-Fi, the Rebel produces a claimed 45.59 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Revised is the front fork and the twin Showa shock absorbers which now come with nitrogen reservoirs and tuned for better ride comfort. LED lighting is used throughout, including the indicators.

The instrument panel is a minimalist 100 mm diameter LCD unit with white backlight and comes with gear indicator and fuel consumption readout. Braking is with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and ABS is standard.

An extensive range of accessories for the Rebel is available from the Honda catalogue and includes items such as alternate seats, saddle bags, pillion seat backrest, cowls and engine covers. The 2020 Honda Rebel is available immediately at all Honda Big Wing dealers in Malaysia.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Rebel