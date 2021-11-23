In Cars, International News, MG / By Danny Tan / 23 November 2021 12:20 pm / 2 comments

Here’s one for the Kopites in Indonesia. This is the MG ZS Liverpool FC Limited Edition that made its debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. The Chinese carmaker with the old British name has been the famous football club’s official partner in China since 2016, and official global automotive partner since 2019.

This means that MG is free to come up with special editions such as this, and MG Indonesia is the first in Asia to capitalise on the association. The company will make 200 units of the ZS Liverpool FC Limited Edition, along with another 100 units of the HS i-Smart SUV with the Liverpool theme.

The ZS facelift gets a sportier exterior thanks to a bodykit that includes a front garnish, rear garnish side skirts and rear spoiler. Of course, the exterior and interior are in red, and Liverpool emblems can be found on the SUV’s rearmost pillars, tailgate and centre console. The liver bird lives in the carpet mats.

Every purchase comes with a signed Liverpool’s jersey, merchandise and a numbered certificate. In Indonesia, the facelifted B-segment SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine with 114 PS and 150 Nm, paired to a CVT, although a 1.3 litre turbo engine with 160 PS/230 Nm and a full battery electric version is available elsewhere.

In Indonesia, the MG ZS is priced from Rp 269.8 million (RM79,240) to Rp 309.8 million (RM90,994) for the top Magnify spec. This Liverpool FC Limited Edition goes for Rp 334.8 million (RM98,326), a small premium for true Reds.

What do you think of the MG ZS as a rival to compatriot Geely Binyue a.k.a. Proton X50? Check out the Indonesian version, the ZS T (1.3L turbo) for the Philippines and the EV that’s sold in Thailand.