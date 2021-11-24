In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2021 11:43 am / 0 comments

Coming into Malaysia under the banner of Aveta Global Marketing is the 2021 Aveta V13R kapchai, or underbone motorcycle, priced at RM6,688. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and the V13R is the fifth in a series of Aveta motorcycles in Malaysia, following the Aveta DY90, RX110, VS110 and Ranger 110.

Estimating a local market sales volume of between 400 to 500 units a month, Aveta intends for the V13R to buoy its Malaysian market share heading into the end of 2021. Styled very similarly to other “sports” kapchais in its class, the V13R comes in a selection of four colours.

The V13R is powered by a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill, fed by carburettor and mated to a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch. Power output is claimed to be 7.8 hp at 7,500 rpm with maximum torque rated at 8.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm while 4.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, giving an approximate range of 120 km.

Fitout on the V13R is up-to-date, with LED headlight and LED DRLs with an new instrument panel. Standard equipment includes alloy wheels, front disc brake with two-piston calliper and a USB charging port for the rider’s electronics.

The V13R comes with a 20,000 km or two-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Stock of the 2021 Aveta V13R is expected to arrive in Aveta authorised dealer showrooms beginning November 29.