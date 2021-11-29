In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / 29 November 2021 10:23 am / 7 comments

Vehicle sales data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) for the month of October 2021 showed a total of 63,489 new vehicles being delivered, which is an increase of 43% from what was recorded in September.

This upward trend has been ongoing for a while now since plants and showrooms were allowed to resume operations, but the latest percentage is a lot less dramatic than the triple-digit increases seen in the months prior – starting from July.

Looking at individual brands, Perodua continues to lead the pack and gain momentum with 27,858 units delivered last month. This is 96.7% more than what is managed in September and brings its year-to-date (YTD) total to 146,951 units. The carmaker originally set a sales target of 240,000 units this year, which was later revised to 214,00 units, but it recently said this might not be possible due to the ongoing semiconductor chip supply shortage – hitting or breaching 200k units would be good.

In second place, Proton also saw sales increase by 25.3% to 12,840 units last month, bringing its YTD total to 84,084 units. Completing the final podium spot is Toyota with 8,417 units, while Honda’s sales climbed by 59.3% to 6,431 units. There’s still quite a gap between the two Japanese brands in terms of YTD sales, with the big T continuing to have the upper hand.

Mitsubishi continues to impress again by selling over 2,000 vehicles last month, giving it a strong fifth position ahead of Nissan (1,535 units) as well as Mazda (1,102 units) – the latter sold 35.4% more cars than in September. Other notable gainers on the list include Isuzu (1,084 units, +31.1%), Volkswagen (251 units, +29.4%) and Subaru (195 units, +65.3%).

Both Volvo and Hyundai registered gains in September, but this isn’t the case in October, with the Swedish brand’s sales declining by 57%, while it’s 58% for the Korean brand. Porsche also saw another decline by 40.9%, selling 52 units.

We’ll have to wait for MAA to release vehicle sales data for the month of November to see if these positions will change as we near the end of 2021. With just two days left this month and the whole of December to go, car companies will be undoubtedly try to end the year on a strong foot given the various setbacks due to the pandemic.