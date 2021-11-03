In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2021 2:54 pm / 1 comment

With plants and showrooms allowed to resume operations in mid-August, new car sales in Malaysia have picked up at a rapid pace over the past few months. The latest data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) showed 44,275 vehicles delivered in September 2021, which is a 153% increase from the month before it.

This is certainly encouraging news for the local automotive industry, and judging by the sales data breakdown by brand for September 2021, it’s good news for individual brands too. How good? Let’s dive into the numbers.

After regaining the top spot in August 2021, Perodua continued to remain in familiar territory by posting a delivery count of 14,160 units, or a 102.6% increase. This brings Perodua’s year-to-date total to 119,093 units, putting it well ahead of everyone else.

Meanwhile, Proton is up 273.8% and holds on to second place with 10,247 units delivered during the month and a YTD figure of 71,244 units. The final podium spot is occupied by Toyota, which sold 7,931 units (+219.4%) to increase its YTD total to 45,561 units.

Toyota’s lead over Honda has widened even further as a result, with the latter staying in fourth with 4,038 units (+187%) delivered during the month for a YTD total of 31,026 units. Also unchanged in terms of position is Mitsubishi in fifth with 1,854 units (+137.7%), with special mention going to the Triton that outsold the new Isuzu D-Max by nearly double, while coming close to the Toyota Hilux.

Other brands that managed a triple-digit percentage sales increase include Nissan with 1,286 units (+197%), while Volvo saw an unbelievable 626.8% increase to 298 units. As for the rest of brands, increases averaged around 100%, reflecting the industry’s upswing trend.

With just two months left in 2021, car companies will be pushing hard to achieve their individual sales target for the year. They’ll also want to start off on a strong foot come 2022, as the government’s decision to further extend the SST exemption period to June 30, 2022 will undoubtedly make consumers and sales personnel happy.