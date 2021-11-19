In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 19 November 2021 3:58 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of October 2021, announcing that a total of 63,489 new vehicles were delivered last month. This is an increase of 19,214 units from the 44,275 units managed in September, representing a 43.4% gain in volume.

It’s only the second time the monthly total industry volume (TIV) has exceeded the 60,000-unit mark this year, the other being March, which saw 64,875 units (originally reported as 63,878 units) being achieved. The association attributed the increase last month to a full and longer month of business operations nationwide, with companies ramping up production and deliveries of vehicles to fulfil backlog orders.

In year-on-year terms, last month’s total was 5,794 units (10%) more than that achieved in October 2020, when 57,695 units were shifted. As for year-to-date numbers, the TIV for 2021 is still behind that of 2020, but it’s closing fast. With 10 months gone, it stands at 382,379 units, which is 19,335 units (or 4.8%) behind that of the 401,714 units from the same period last year.

The MAA is projecting sales in November to be maintained at the same level as that for October, as car companies push year-end promotional campaigns to spur sales. Buyers are also expected to continue taking advantage of the SST exemption, which has again been extended to June next year.