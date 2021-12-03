In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 December 2021 11:37 am / 0 comments

Returning to the Honda Racing Corporation fold is John McGuinness, who will ride the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at the 2022 Isle of Man TT. Scheduled to take place between May 28 and June 11 next year, McGuinness will be teaming up with Glenn Irwin with the CBR1000RR-R making its Isle of Man TT debut.

McGuinness, popularly known as “McPint” to race fans in reference to the alcoholic beverage, will be making his 100th TT race start. McGuinness has been instrumental in Honda Racing’s record at the TT, giving them 12 of 20 wins on a Honda CBR1000RR.

“What can I say really, it’s like coming back home to the family! I’ve been in talks for a while with Neil and Harv and it’s just something that feels right; it’s the 30th anniversary of the Fireblade, I’ll be 50 years old and also celebrating my 100th TT start, so it feels like it’s meant to be. I’ve enjoyed a lot of success on the roads with the Honda and worked with Harv back in the day with HM Plant Honda, so I’m looking forward to getting back into the set-up and getting going,” enthused McGuinness.

With the Fireblade name celebrating its 30th anniversary, Honda’s wins at the Isle of Man with McGuinness go back to 2006 in the Senior TT and Superbike categories. The Honda CBR1000RR-R SP 30th Anniversary Edition was recently unveiled at the 2021 EICMA show, while in Malaysia, the CBR1000RR-RR SP retails at RM198,800.