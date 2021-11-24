In Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mick Chan / 24 November 2021 6:14 pm / 0 comments

The Honda Fireblade nameplate enters its 30th year of production with the 2022 model year update of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which is joined by the 30th Anniversary Edition commemorative model seen here in the white, red and blue livery that harks back to the CBR900RR Fireblade of 1992.

Updates to the current generation of the CBR1000RR-R that made its debut in 2019 are now centred upon giving the Japanese marque’s road-going superbike improved mid-range acceleration.

In the 999.9 cc inline-four cylinder powerplant, updates come courtesy of revised intake ports, airbox, airbox funnels and mid-section of the 4-2-1 exhaust with a titanium Akrapovic muffler, while the final drive has been shortened by adding three teeth to the rear sprocket.

The powertrain revisions for stronger mid-range have not impacted peak output figures, as the oversquare engine with its 81 mm x 48.5 mm bore and stroke continues to chart 214 hp at 14,500 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm.

The throttle-by-wire spring load has been reduced for this 2022 model year or improved linearity and response when opened, while the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) traction control has been refined to match the increased corner exit drive.

Three riding modes are offered as default, along with the option to adjust power, engine brake, wheelie control and HSTC traction control. A six-axis IMU managing functionality of the traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS, as well as the HESD electronic steering damper.

Suspension for the 2022 model year SP variant continues to be the electronically controlled Öhlins Smart Electronic Control setup for the 43 mm NPX front fork and TTX36 rear shock. Tuning is handled by a second-generation Öhlins objective-based tuning interface (OBTi), while braking is by a pair of Brembo Stylema calipers on 330 mm discs in front and a two-piston Brembo caliper on a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The base, non-SP variant of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade also receives updates for the 2022 model year, namely a new material and surface finish for its front Nissin brake caliper pistons in order to improve braking performance and consistency for “superstock” production-class racing applications.

The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade base model (above) gets revised Nissin calipers for stronger braking performance in superstock racing categories. Below: carbon-fibre accessories (left) and luggage options for the 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP (right)

Here, the base Fireblade is specified with a Showa 43 mm BPF front fork and a Showa BFRC rear shock, both adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. Tyres offered as standard fitment is a choice of either the Bridgestone RS11 or the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP, in both cases measuring 120/70 in front and 200/55 at the rear for the 17-inch wheels.

The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade can also be optioned with a range of Honda genuine accessories, both individually or as Carbon, Racing or Long Distance accessory packs.

These include carbon-fibre airbox cover, bellypan cowl, front mudguard and rear hugger; colour-matched rear seat cowl, quickshifter, frame slider, rear sprocket cover, tall screen (smoked and clear versions), tank pad, Alcantara seat, HRC-branded oil filler cap, wheel stickers, a USB power socket, a 7L tank bag, an expandable 15-22L tail bag, and motorcycle covers.

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary