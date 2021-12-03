In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Anthony Lim / 3 December 2021 11:30 am / 0 comments

Polestar has released a teaser image of its upcoming Polestar 3, which is slated to make its debut next year. Having previously been shown draped under a cover, the lines of the brand’s third model reveal a nicely proportioned shape, despite camo still obscuring details.

No tech details yet about the SUV, which will be underpinned by Volvo’s second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) platform, but it is expected to feature both single- and dual-motor drivetrains like the Polestar 2. The automaker did however reveal that the Polestar 3 will eventually offer autonomous highway piloting, utilising “the best-in-class lidar sensor from Luminar and centralized NVIDIA computing power.”

Production of the 3 is set to take place in Ridgeville, South Carolina, which will make it the first Polestar model to be built in the US. The 3 will be followed by the 4, expected in 2023, and the 5, which will arrive on the scene sometime in 2024.

The brand expects to sell around 29,000 vehicles this year, but is aiming to increase that volume ten-fold by 2025. According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the arrival of three new cars will also see Polestar increase its presence from 14 markets currently to at least 30 by the end of 2023.