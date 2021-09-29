In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Jonathan Lee / 29 September 2021 7:07 pm / 0 comments

Polestar has got quite a few things in store over the next couple of years, promising to introduce three new models by 2024. The news was made known by Volvo’s electric car upstart in its announcement of a public listing on the Nasdaq stock market.

The company confirmed that it will launch its next model, the Polestar 3, in 2022, followed by the 4 and 5 later on. It also plans to expand its footprint to 30 markets by 2023.

Diving deeper into the new cars, Autocar reported that the previously-teased Polestar 3 will take the form of a sportier version of the Volvo XC90‘s successor, itself previewed by the Concept Recharge earlier this year. According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the 3 will be an “XC90-sized car,” which “for European dimensions is a big SUV.”

While it will share the same second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) as the Volvo, it will have “nothing to do” with the XC90 in terms of looks, as it will have a more aerodynamic design and “incredible stance and power.” The SUV will thus compete with more dynamic rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne and is tipped to be priced at more than €75,000 (RM366,000) in Europe, said Ingenlath.

Following in its footsteps will be the Polestar 4, which will be a smaller crossover with a coupé-like roofline, much like how the Volvo C40 Recharge is a low-slung version of the XC40 Recharge. It will be positioned below the 3 to cater to a wider audience.

“This car is slightly smaller but we will not compromise much on the interior length. It’s slightly more ground-hugging and has a bit more of a coupé type of roofline and really brings the greatness of the brand into a segment which, price-point-wise, will reach €45,000 [RM219,600] at some point in time,” Ingenlath said.

The two models will be “differentiated in silhouette” and interiors to fit their respective market positions. However, they will share a “Polestar drivetrain” that makes them “very powerful,” Ingenlath added. Autocar presumes that the cars will adopt the twin electric motors from the Polestar 2, which produce 300 kW (408 PS) and 660 Nm; the company recently previewed a 350 kW (478 PS) version in an experimental vehicle.

Next on the list is the Polestar 5, which will follow about a year after the 3. This is the previously-confirmed production version of the Precept concept, a sleek five-door fastback “coupé” shown last year.

GALLERY: Polestar Precept concept