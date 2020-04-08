In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Jonathan Lee / 8 April 2020 1:42 pm / 0 comments

One of the expected stars of the now-cancelled Geneva Motor Show was the Polestar Precept concept, a sedan that bucked the trend of introducing more and more crossovers. Now, Volvo’s electric performance vehicle brand has released some new details of the show car, backed by gorgeous photos.

Most of the new information centres around the interior, with a distinct emphasis on sustainable materials. Polestar is working with Bcomp to reduce the amount of conventional plastics used in its cars, using the latter’s flax-based composites as a substitute.

In the Precept, parts of the doors, floor, dashboard and backs of the seats use ampliTex composites, strengthened with proprietary powerRibs technology that is inspired by leaf veins, offering high rigidity with low weight. Polestar says that together, they offer up to a 50% reduction in weight and an 80% reduction in plastic waste compared to traditional materials.

The seats themselves have covers 3D-knitted from thread made out of 100% recycled PET bottles, as well as seat bolsters and head rests that use vinyl made from waste and recycled cork from the wine industry. Elsewhere, the Econyl carpets are woven from reused Nylon 6 from reclaimed fishing nets.

But the interior isn’t just about recycled materials – it’s also about the technology on board. The Precept has a massive 15-inch portrait touchscreen linked to an evolved version of the Polestar 2‘s Android-powered infotainment system. The larger display allows for a customisable split-screen view of two running apps, and features proximity sensors to show controls and information according to where the user’s hand is placed.

The Google Assistant voice control also gets advanced speech technology in more languages, better local dialect interpretation and more personalised experiences, while video streaming services will be made available when the vehicle is parked or being charged. The system also stores the settings and personal content of each user, which it recognises using the Polestar Digital Key.

Meanwhile, the car’s driving assistance systems now utilise Google Maps data for safer manoeuvres and more accurate predictions based on traffic conditions. All this is shown in a single graphic through a nine-inch horizontal instrument display, which uses eye tracking to adjust the way information is presented based on where the driver is looking.

As we reported previously, the Precept is the first Polestar product not based on an earlier Volvo concept (the 1 is essentially the production version of 2013’s Concept Coupé, while the 2 references the 40.2 from 2016) and it previews the new design direction for future models like the Polestar 3 SUV.

It maintains a number of cues from its parent company, such as the Thor’s Hammer T-shaped LED headlights – but here they’re interpreted in a different manner, being split into upper and lower branches to give the car a more “robotic” look. Being electric, the Precept also dispenses with a grille in favour of a SmartZone, a strip that carries the car’s twin radar sensors and high definition camera for its driver assistance systems.

Another new feature is an integrated front wing above the SmartZone – similar to the one on the Ferrari 488 Pista – to accelerate airflow over the bonnet, reducing turbulence and improving the flow over the rest of the car. More aerodynamic aids can be found further back, with vents that duct air out of the wheel arches and improve the laminar flow along the sides of the car.

The wheel arches also hide massive 22-inch forged and machined rollers with aerodynamic inserts. Moving to the top of the car, the low-slung glass roof features a prominent LIDAR pod perched on top, further evidence of Polestar’s insistence on highlighting the car’s sensors as key design elements. The front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser are made from the same composites as on the inside.

At the rear, you’ll find inverted U-shaped full-width tail lights with vertical fins that clean the flow of air off the car. There’s also a distinct lack of a rear windscreen, with rearward visibility instead being afforded by a rear-view camera (side-view cameras also replace the usual door mirrors).

Ditching the rear windscreen allows the glass roof to reach all the way past the rear passengers, and also provides a larger tailgate opening and higher hinge mounts to improve boot access. Peer through that glass roof and you’ll find a sculpted crystal cube bearing the Polestar logo, as well as an inscription of the precise location of the polar star.

Like we said before, as this is a flight-of-fancy show car, no technical details have been revealed, apart from the fact that this is a fully-electric vehicle. What do you think – do you like the direction Polestar is headed with the Precept? Sound off in the comments after the jump.