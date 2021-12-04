In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 December 2021 11:11 am / 0 comments

Last month, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad announced that the company will not be meeting its 2021 sales target of 214,000 units, a figure that was already revised downwards from the original 240,000 units. The revision was announced in September.

Zainal said then that breaching the 200k units mark would be a good result for the year considering the difficulties, and as we’re closing in on the end of 2021, that’s what Perodua is aiming at.

To end 2021 above 200k, P2 is gunning for at least 30,000 registrations in December. If that happens, it’ll be the highest ever in the market leader’s history, surpassing the 27,858 units from October. The current year-to-date figure for Jan-Nov 2021 is 167,250 units, down 14.2% year-on-year.

Last month, P2 did 20,299 units, a relatively low figure due to intermittent disruption that impacted production. That’s a month-to-month decline of 27.1% from October, a record high. Zainal describes 2021 as the most challenging year so far for the company.

“We wish to thank all our customers for their support and patience, especially in the most challenging year so far. We are working with the automotive ecosystem to overcome these issues, such as rising Covid-19 cases as well as the semiconductor chip supply shortage. With these countermeasures in place, we see December 2021 as our best month yet,” he told media at the Myvi facelift drive in Johor Bahru today.

December sales will be boosted by the Myvi facelift, which was launched on November 18. As of December 2, Perodua has collect 14,600 bookings for the revamped best seller.

“November was slightly slower in terms of registration for the Myvi as there was a delivery gap for that model as we waited for the latest variant to launch. In fact, of the 12,565 units booked, 7,189 orders were converted from the previous variant,” Zainal said, adding that P2 sold 42,288 Myvis from January to November this year.

Converted orders meant that while the over 7k orders were originally for the pre-facelift third-generation Myvi, buyers will be getting the facelifted car, which boasts a higher level of specification and a price increase. You can also see this as setting things straight, after Proton claimed best selling model bragging rights for the Saga in November.