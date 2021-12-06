In Cars, International News, Polestar, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 6 December 2021 3:53 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Autocar, Volvo and Polestar will focus on introducing new entry-level electric SUVs after launching the XC90 successor (reportedly called the Embla) and Polestar 3 respectively.

On Volvo’s end, the carmaker is said to be developing a compact crossover to compete against premium offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQA and DS3 Crossback E-Tense. Previously, such a model was rumoured to be called the XC20 or C20, but it has now been confirmed that it will get a new name rather than an alphanumeric one – similar to the next XC90.

The upcoming EV SUV will also be the first Volvo model to be underpinned by Geely’s “open source” Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Said platform was first used for the Zeekr 001, which is offered with either an 86- or 100-kWh battery, allowing for over 700 km of range.

The 001 also supports DC fast charging at a rate of up to 360 kW, although we’ll have to see if this (and other technologies) will be featured on the future Volvo model. The Swedish carmaker has already expressed its intention to have EVs account for 50% of its global sales by 2025, and a new entry-level model will help contribute to that.

Meanwhile, Polestar’s second SUV said to arrive in 2023 and take its place between the 2 and the recently-teased 3 – the latter being the brand’s first SUV model. This will be positioned as mass-market model and could have close ties to the existing 2 and C40 Recharge from Volvo, both of which use the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that allows for 64- or 78-kWh batteries.