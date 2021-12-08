In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2021 11:12 am / 2 comments

After the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) announced it would be offering discounts on summons in conjunction with the 100-Days of Malaysian Family Aspirations programme that begins tomorrow, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has now done the same.

In an official release, the JPJ said from December 9-12, it will be offering up to 80% off outstanding summons, with the exception of cases registered in court, including those with the status of arrest warrant or trial.

Those looking to pay off their summons at a discounted rate can do so at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) within the four-day period, where the JPJ will have kiosk and mobile unit facilities prepared. Alternatively, you can also take up the offer at JPJ offices, branches, UTC outlets and kiosks nationwide, as well as via the MySikap online portal.

Keep in mind that those who have been blacklisted will need to physically present at a JPJ counter for re-documentation before any payment can be made. The public is advised to check their summons status, especially records relating to AES summons, to ensure they are eligible for any discounts.