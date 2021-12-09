In International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 9 December 2021 5:51 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Cars has been recognised for its sustainability strategy by CDP, a global non-profit organisation that helps companies disclose and manage their impact upon the environment.

Volvo has received an A score for for its efforts toward reducing emissions, mitigating climate risk and towards its objective of becoming a climate-neutral company, the automaker said in a statement. This achievement has placed Volvo in the highest tier of the CDP climate change list, it said, among 13,000 companies taking part by disclosing data on their environmental impact, risks and opportunities.

“We are very proud to see that our hard work to cut emissions and becoming climate neutral is being recognised by CDP. Receiving the prestigious A-score shows that we are on the right track, and hopefully we can inspire other companies to do even more,” said Volvo head of global sustainability Anders Kärrberg.

In March this year, Volvo pledged to make its passenger car line-up fully electric by 2030, as well as stating last year that it aims to become climate-neutral by 2040 as a company. This means that not only will Volvo produce zero-emissions vehicles, but also by reducing its cars’ average lifetime carbon footprint by 40% between 2018 and 2025, as well as to reduce carbon emissions from its supply chain by 25% by 2025.

Curiously, a study conducted by Polestar found that the manufacture of a Polestar 2 creates 24 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalents), compared to the 14 tonnes produced in the manufacture of an internal-combustion XC40.

That said, even though the manufacture of the Polestar 2 sees a CO2e output nearly double that of the ICE-powered XC40, there are break-even points which vary depending on the mix of energy sources used in the process, and the CO2e deficit from the production of the BEV can be offset through active use of the vehicle over many years.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Volvo’s signing of the zero-emissions road transport declaration at the COP26 UN climate change conference last month, Volvo Cars has introduced has also introduced an internal carbon price of SEK1,000 (RM465) per tonne of carbon emitted from across its entire business, thus becoming the first carmaker to put in place a carbon pricing structure across its entire operation.