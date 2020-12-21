In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 21 December 2020 11:07 am / 0 comments

Volvo has long been a pioneer of safety on the road, and while that facet remains a continued focus for the brand, the company has now set its sights on doing its bit for the environment, the intent being to leave as little a carbon footprint as possible as it continues to provide mobility solutions for the world.

The quest for a cleaner earth is led by the automaker’s transition to electrification. The company recently revealed its first mass-market electric vehicle in the form of the XC40 Recharge, and has said that every new model its launches as of this year will be electrified.

As it progresses, the Swedish carmaker wants EVs to account for 50% of its global sales by 2025, and the aim is for it to become a fully-electric car brand within the next 20 years and being climate neutral by 2040, completely running on renewable energy.

While the cars themselves are at the forefront – and the most visible aspect – of the change, many other elements are also being incorporated into the company’s quest for to preserve the environment. Together, these form what the company calls Green Planet, an initiative that seeks to turn it into a greener and more sustainable brand.

In line with the global direction, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has been making the switch. The company has revised the way its cars are being test driven. Now called Green Drive, the test drives aren’t just to showcase the technical excellence of a Volvo vehicle, but also used to educate consumers on how plug-in hybrids and driving within the sustainable speed range can help minimise carbon emissions.

Other aspects of the business have also been revised to make them more sustainable, according to VCM MD Nalin Jain. “We have said no to single-use plastics in all our showrooms in Malaysia,” he explained.

Similarly, the company has gone the paperless route. “We have done away with printed brochures and moved towards digital brochures. This provides our customers with the flexibility to scan all the information about our products to the convenience and comfort of their own personal devices,” he said.

Elsewhere, Nalin said that the automaker is also looking at ways to ensure production becomes more environmentally-friendly. “We are also doing sustainability in our factories, switching towards renewable energy. Besides that, we are also applying these techniques to our logistics by moving towards train-based transportation of our vehicles instead of truck transport to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

As it aims to reduce the lifecycle climate footprint per car by 40% by 2025, the automaker will also be pursuing recyling with greater intent. The company is targeting 25% of all plastics in its cars launched after 2025 to utilise recycled material.

The brand is also looking to get its customers involved in its quest. In a bid to champion cleaner air, VCM is providing Green Seeds to all of its customers, so they can grow air-purifying plants. It’s also encouraging the public to plant any plants that can help to make the environment greener and safer.

The company is also looking to educate people on the impact they have on the planet. Because everything that we do leaves a carbon footprint, the company is keen for people to realise how their activities translate to an effect on the environment.

For this, VCM has devised a Greenterest Calculator, which easily shows how much measurable carbon footprint value there is in your electricity, water and transport usage, and how reducing this consumption can bring about a more positive impact on the environment.

The company says that the drive to become greener is part of its journey to become an environment-friendly brand, and its upcoming cars will further champion that effort. “With our Recharged range of cars, we are very confident that we will be able to provide our customers the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and a safe manner,” Nalin said.