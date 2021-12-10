In Cars, Ford, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 10 December 2021 10:52 pm / 0 comments

This is the moment many fans of the Ford Ranger have been waiting for – an all-new, next-generation model. Well, the veils have come off, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

There is of course the bold new redesign, featuring innovative solutions such as zone lighting systems, a rear box step, plus integrated metric/imperial ruler on the tailgate. It’s brimming with technology, too, with Matrix LED headlights now available for the first time.

Inside, more expensive models get a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as a massive 12-inch tablet-style infotainment display with Ford’s latest SYNC 4 system. A built-in modem enables over-the-air updates for the first time, which is all pretty advance stuff or a pick-up truck.

Existing Ranger owners have pleaded for a more powerful engine, and their prayers have been answered. Ford has fielded a 3.0 V6 turbodiesel engine for the first time, making it the second pick-up truck (after the Volkswagen Amarok) in the southern hemisphere to get a six-pot diesel. Learn all about the new Ranger in our video!

