By Gerard Lye / 22 December 2021 11:29 am

Nissan’s Nismo Heritage Parts programme has been offering factory replacement parts to owners of the R32, R33 and R34 Skyline for some time now, and the company has now added made-to-order tailpipes and exhausts systems for the three models mentioned.

The three NE-1 exhaust systems are made from titanium and consist of a catted front pipe, centre silencer pipe and a muffler (the R34 system comes with a resonator). These are accompanied by Nismo-branded exhaust tips with a DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating, which are claimed to suppress any colour changes from the exhaust heat.

The Japanese carmaker says these systems help to reduce exhaust pressure and increase outputs by up to 7%, while being about 12.4-12.7 kg lighter than stock. Cars with the NE-1 exhaust system will also have a louder exhaust volume (up to 94 decibels).

All R32 and R34 models are compatible with the NE-1 exhaust system, which is priced at 726,000 yen (RM26,777) inclusive of local taxes, but the R33’s system priced at 737,000 yen (RM27,183) can only be fitted on the two-door model.

Nissan recommends only installing the exhaust systems on cars with the R3 or R4 engines codes, as it is not compatible with S1 or S2-engine cars “in consideration of the load on the turbo used.” Each exhaust system comes with a set of mounting accessories, an exhaust gas test report card as well as a one-year warranty.