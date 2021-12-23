In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 23 December 2021 10:26 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has announced its flood relief programme for owners that were affected by the recent flash floods. Offers include a 30% discount on genuine replacement parts, and a 50% discount on labour costs from today until January 20, 2022.

The company will also support owners by offering free towing service. All customers have to do is contact the Mitsubishi Assist 24Hrs (MA24) customer careline at 1-800-88-2166 to request this service.

Owners without MA24 or insurance coverage are also entitled to rebates worth up to RM300. For this, you will need to lodge a police report and tow the affected vehicle to the nearest Mitsubishi Motors service centre.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) CEO, Shinya Ikeda said: “Our thoughts are with Malaysians impacted by the aftermath of the flash floods tragedy. All of our service staff and authorised dealers are ready to assist our Mitsubishi owners with their affected vehicles. We hope that this flood relief programme will help ease the burden of our customers going through this difficult time.”

For further info, you may reach out to Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s customer careline, here.