18 October 2021

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced the appointment of Shinya Ikeda as its new CEO from October 11, 2021, succeeding Tomoyuki Shinnishi who previously held the role since October 2016.

“I am excited to join Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s team. The company has grown from strength to strength and has now become one of the nation’s leading automotive brands. As announced in the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) mid-term business plan last year, MMC will continue to focus on the ASEAN market and particularly Malaysia as the country is one of the most important markets in the world to expand the Mitsubishi brand presence,” said Ikeda.

“I look forward to working with the team to contribute with the knowledge and experience that I’ve had. I am also happy to be back in Malaysia as the country is home to various diversified food and culture and also people with enormous talent and potential,” he added.

Ikeda’s career began in Japan in 1995, and in 2008, he joined Mitsubishi Corporation to manage the automotive business investment in Malaysia. This was followed by roles as CFO and general manager at MMM from March 2009 to May 2012, after which he returned to Japan to be in Mitsubishi Corporation, acting as the general manager of its automotive business field since 2019.

Since then, he has held various leadership roles and experience in automotive and finance businesses within Mitsubishi Corporation and across all markets such as Japan, Indonesia, Russia as well as in Germany.

Ikeda’s predecessor, Shinnishi, was responsible for MMM introducing several new models during his tenure, including the latest Triton and Xpander. Under his leadership, the Xpander became the best-selling, non-national MPV in Malaysia, with MMM becoming the country’s top three non-national car brand.