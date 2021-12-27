In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 December 2021 12:23 pm / 4 comments

The Plaza Tol A on the Penang Bridge has opened its third mixed RFID and SmartTag lane, PLUS has announced. Previously an exclusive SmartTag lane, the change on the rightmost lane started on the morning of December 25.

The highway operator says that motorists coming from Kedah or Sg Dua can use this lane, and those from the direction of Juru can head straight to the RFID lanes at the bridge’s Plaza Tol B.

For those who are still wondering what this RFID thing is all about and why is it in the news, PLUS is finally getting on the RFID bandwagon and the main stretch of the North-South Highway – from Juru in Penang to Skudai in Johor – will support radio frequency identification (RFID) from January 15, 2022.

However, the introduction of RFID does not mean that PLUS toll booths will stop accepting Touch n Go and SmartTag payment next year – these will continue and RFID is just an option for now, not yet a replacement.

TnG and SmartTag will eventually be phased out, but this is just the “first step towards the implementation of toll payments without the presence of toll plazas,” said PLUS MD Datuk Azman Ismail. The government has said that it is targeting to achieve 60% usage of RFID for toll collection by the end of 2022, and that the use of TnG and SmartTag may be stopped by the end of 2023.

Read more on the end game, which is multi-lane free flow (MLFF, no toll booths), as well as a full explainer and FAQ on how RFID works on PLUS highways.