In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2021 10:20 am / 19 comments

PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) has assured motorists they will still be able to make toll payments using Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG on the main stretch of the North-South Highway (NSE) – from Juru in Penang to Skudai in Johor – despite the planned start of radio frequency identification (RFID) toll payments from January 15, 2022.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said RFID toll payments will, for now, be an additional option on top of the existing TnG and SmartTAG payment options. “Transactions using RFID are a first step towards the implementation of toll payments without the presence of toll plazas (mutli-lane free flow system or MLFF) in the future,” he said.

“We hear and understand the concerns voiced by some highway users about the closure of the Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG lanes and would like to clarify that will both remain operational and only one RFID lane will be provided at toll plazas on the Juru-Skudai route later. With the opening of the RFID lane starting January 15, 2022, users will have more options for toll payment platforms to complete their toll transactions,” he added.

However, PLUS is inviting more highways users to make the switch to the RFID system, as it is faster and easier when travelling through toll plazas. With the RFID system, which is linked to the TnG eWallet, it’s more convenient and quicker to top up account balances online rather than having to visit a physical counter, as is the case with the current TnG card.

The RFID tag can be installed at 39 installation centres in Peninsular Malaysia, or for those who prefer to do it themselves, self-fitment kits can be ordered through the TnG eWallet app, TnG portal or other official dealers. The latter is pretty easy and quick to do, as we’ve demonstrated previously.

Azman also noted the roll out of RFID toll payments on PLUS’ closed toll system like the NSE was first pilot tested on the Hutan Kampung-Sungai Dua stretch since July last year, and the increased take-up was proof that the technology is well-received by highway users. By early 2022, RFID toll payments are expected to be available at all PLUS highways.

“To realise the MLFF system, as implemented in other countries, highway users must first switch to RFID. The transition to RFID needs to be done in stages over a period of time to give consumers the opportunity to adapt to the toll payment method of the new millennium,” explained Azman.