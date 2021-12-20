PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) has assured motorists they will still be able to make toll payments using Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG on the main stretch of the North-South Highway (NSE) – from Juru in Penang to Skudai in Johor – despite the planned start of radio frequency identification (RFID) toll payments from January 15, 2022.
PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said RFID toll payments will, for now, be an additional option on top of the existing TnG and SmartTAG payment options. “Transactions using RFID are a first step towards the implementation of toll payments without the presence of toll plazas (mutli-lane free flow system or MLFF) in the future,” he said.
“We hear and understand the concerns voiced by some highway users about the closure of the Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG lanes and would like to clarify that will both remain operational and only one RFID lane will be provided at toll plazas on the Juru-Skudai route later. With the opening of the RFID lane starting January 15, 2022, users will have more options for toll payment platforms to complete their toll transactions,” he added.
However, PLUS is inviting more highways users to make the switch to the RFID system, as it is faster and easier when travelling through toll plazas. With the RFID system, which is linked to the TnG eWallet, it’s more convenient and quicker to top up account balances online rather than having to visit a physical counter, as is the case with the current TnG card.
The RFID tag can be installed at 39 installation centres in Peninsular Malaysia, or for those who prefer to do it themselves, self-fitment kits can be ordered through the TnG eWallet app, TnG portal or other official dealers. The latter is pretty easy and quick to do, as we’ve demonstrated previously.
Azman also noted the roll out of RFID toll payments on PLUS’ closed toll system like the NSE was first pilot tested on the Hutan Kampung-Sungai Dua stretch since July last year, and the increased take-up was proof that the technology is well-received by highway users. By early 2022, RFID toll payments are expected to be available at all PLUS highways.
“To realise the MLFF system, as implemented in other countries, highway users must first switch to RFID. The transition to RFID needs to be done in stages over a period of time to give consumers the opportunity to adapt to the toll payment method of the new millennium,” explained Azman.
Comments
At least make the Northbound Sungai Dua have back two RFID lanes. I get it’s to caster to the large volume of cars on weekends, but it’s a detriment to those that are relying on RFID daily.
I have no issue with RFID so far, been using for almost 1 year. Put in on the headlight. Smooth operator.
BUT there is a lot of others that went undetected on RFID Lane only. They were struggling going backward and forward but still the barrier didn’t lift up.
Fix this intermittent problem first.
RFID is a good system. It would be helpful if the toll operators put the TnG card scanner post on the driver side. Just in case the RFID doesn’t work, at least the driver can use the TnG card to lift up the barrier.
And yes, stop the monopoly of only TnG eWallet that can access the RFID system. It should be open to other eWallet operators as well.
You can top up ewallet by credit card.
They already get thier pie. If you forget/ late pay credit card, you pay your interest.
TnG responsible for the integrity and functionality of the RFID and eWallet.
What else you need?
However, RFID problems are still there.
Lack or RFID lane compared to TNG and Smart Tag, allowing the problems emphasized visually.
TnG should be transparent, and make better improvement for RFID user.
Otherwise, highway owner might consider sue them for the loss.
I joined the RFID bandwagon while it was still in pilot phase. Not a great experience for me, more often than not I got stuck at RFID lane and it was usually at the same toll plaza. When I sold my car, I never bother to get a new RFID tag. I’m happy with smart tag with TNG card that’s linked to my TNG wallet for now.
To me, the failure rate of RFID lane is quite high as often I see cars get stuck cause the gantry didn’t open. They probably need to get better equipment or go with better technology. RFID lane has been implemented nationwide for quite some time yet this teething problem still exists.
Now with open options for payment, please don’t complain again. Just continue using your favourite payment and don’t keep switching around, stop complaining about double charging if you are absent minded when using RIFD then Smart Tag. Be smart about it.
Whatever it is, cash is still the king.
The problem is those sticker are pretty ugly so should come up with a better design…
you want it to be shaped like tattoo is it
Those are standard RFID sticker, so how much more prettier do you expect them to be? You want it look like Hello Kitty sticker?
“However, PLUS is inviting more highways users to make the switch to the RFID system, as it is faster and easier when travelling through toll plazas. ”
Do you have RFID is all the toll plaza? If not, why would we want to carry so many tags around? You think it’s fun for needing to top up so many account is it? You really think the world revolves around you, don’t you?
How about just sticking to 1 RFID system as what PLUS is telling everyone? Oh wait, then got idiots like you complaining about TNG monopoly of the system. This is the reason malaysia cannot progress as a nation, too many critics are given a voice.
News nowadays so confusing. One day say this next day say that. Memang sial la
a high no. of media macam your ex-jilted lovers? Seeking for your Attention?
They got too excited bila terbayang keuntungan besar yg akan datang..
avoid sticking it onto your headlamp at all cost.
Why bro?
If RFID peel off by itches hand or stolen, company replace RFID free of charge?
It’s should upgrades TNG to 5G or 6G, not follow the car, it’s should to follow the user, not FRID pls
It’s should upgrades TNG to 5G or 6G, not follow the car, it’s should to follow the user, not FRID pls