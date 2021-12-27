In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 27 December 2021 2:16 pm / 0 comments

Another day, another custom Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This is the Performmaster G805 Carbon Widebody, a specially tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a carbon-fibre widebody kit.

As you can tell from photos of the Olive Green and matte black models here, the front fascia gets a special grille with the German tuner’s badge, a unique bumper with carbon-fibre air intakes and splitter.

There’s also a huge vented carbon-fibre piece on the bonnet, carbon wheel fender extensions, running boards with LED entry lights, a new rear bumper with carbon inserts, and a carbon roof spoiler. No shots of the interior here, but the G805 does get additional Alcantara and leather trimmings.

Now, the reason why it’s called G805 is because the 4.0 litre hand-built V8 engine develops 805 PS and 1,020 Nm of torque. That’s a substantial increase over the factory tune of 585 PS and 850 Nm of torque, and now does the century dash in 3.69 seconds before topping out at 260 km/h. The more powerful Brabus 900 Rocket also does the century sprint in 3.7 seconds.

No prices for the conversion pack have been announced just yet, but Performmaster said those without a G 63 can choose to buy the fully converted car as a whole, too. The tuner produces these parts in small quantities by hand, so if you’re a fan of exclusivity, this might do.