While the government has stated its intent at having radio frequency identification (RFID) as the new standard for toll collection in the country, Efkon Asia believes that the SmartTag system should not be abandoned, but instead have its deployment increased, as it would reduce congestion at toll plazas and help speed up implementation of the intended multi-lane traffic free flow network in the future.
The Austrian technology provider of the infra-red (IR) toll collection system believes that a five million-strong customer base and continuous product upgrades make the system – which utilises a Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card and SmartTag toll reader unit – an ideal means to help achieve the government’s congestion-free objective.
According to Efkon Asia director Helmuth Blasch, the customer base for the system is growing, pointing out that this year alone, around 75% of the 270,000 new passenger cars and commercial vehicles registered in Peninsular Malaysia until September 2021 were delivered with either a SmartTAG-compatible built-in toll reader or portable device.
“This is a clear indication that the IR system continues to enjoy the confidence of top vehicle manufacturers, retailers and owners and has proven its worth as an efficient, convenient and cost-effective cashless toll collection system,” he said.
“Coupled with continuous product upgrades that has significantly improved the system’s reliability and user experience, it is the ideal and much more advanced staging point to achieve the congestion-free highway objective outlined in the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Blueprint compared to the fledgling RFID payment system.
“In Germany, the nationwide truck tolling system installed on all highways in a MLFF configuration has proven to be highly effective, catering to more than two million trucks travelling at up to 100 km/h. It uses a similar IR technology, like in Malaysia, to validate payment. We have also successfully replicated this test in Malaysia,” he said.
Blasch said that SmartTAG compatible units, which comply with DSRC (dedicated short-range communication) standards and are ECE R10 certified, operate in the 400THz band and are able to transfer data 10,000 times faster than RFID. “Being battery-powered, every unit is active with a wake-up time of just two milliseconds compared to the passive RFID’s 45 milliseconds,” he explained.
The company said that based on the public response to the recent announcement by the works ministry, most highway users prefer the superior convenience, proven reliability and better user experience of the IR system, which has been in use in the country since 2005.
As such, Blasch said that authorities and highway concessionaires should look at increasing rather than reducing SmartTAG lanes if the objective was to reduce congestion at toll plazas.
He said Efkon has been working closely with the local manufacturers of SmartTAG compatible devices to continuously introduce upgrades. “For consumers, SmartTAG compatible built-in toll readers are directly powered by car batteries, while portable units such as the MaxTAG now come with a powerful and long-lasting rechargeable 1000 mAh battery and USB port for easy charging in the car to ensure availability at all times,” he said.
Blasch said that the company will be moving towards digitalisation sometime in the first quarter of 2022 by enabling Bluetooth connection between its devices and smartphones as well as car media systems. “Connection to an e-wallet for easy top-ups will also be possible,” he added.
only the gov think the dinosaur RFID they using is more advance, maybe benefit some cronies
Governments the world over are switching to RFID for seamless toll collection, including Singapore. Are you implying Singapore is a dinosaur?
Singapore is not using passive RFID, they are moving from Microwave to GNSS (satellite)
Have you seen how Singapore RFID tag looks like? Don’t just look at the word “RFID” only.
I’m sorry, for seamless toll collection, better implement paydirect which will beneficial for both tng and smarttag user. Right? You can’t compare with Singapore. Singapore no palang here in Malaysia still use palang and there’s no different pun from smarttag.
TNG said rfid can accommodate 1000 cars per hour compared to tng which is 500/hour. But they didn’t say how much smarttag can accommodate per hour.
But I found the data here
NST 2015 “the traffic throughput at cash lanes is 250 vehicles per hour compared with 1,200 vehicles per hour for SmartTag lanes at toll plazas.”
So which one is faster?
Outdated engineer. We are now advancing towards AI, with image recognition and cloud based system. You are promoting decades old tech that have inferior freq travel. Think as an engineer, and be one.
Then is AI toll system implemented yet? time to wake up son
lmao EFKON are economically benefitted from SmartTAG, of course they are promoting SmartTAG. RFID > SmartTAG
Please phase out smart tags. Years of monopoly resulted in complacency where the device durability and reliability is questionable. Enough is enough!
Smart Tag device? As far as we all know, “Smart Tag” doesnt produce their own device years ago!!! Its now up to any manufacturer to produce and sell their own smartag compatible device as shown.
100% agree. RFID cause jem in Penang Bridge and BKE. Very frequent stuck. SmartTAG is more realible. Government should study more detail… not rely on theory and controlled test alone.
RFID coupled with ANPR will be vastly more reliable than Smart Tag or RFID alone as proven by systems adopted globally, including Singapore.
Not sure why some place lot of complains about RFID. I’m among the earliest user of RFID & have been using it since day 1(in KV territory). No problems at all & more smooth than smart tag sangkut.
A desperate gasp from a company whose tech is being made obsolete and giving all kinds unverifiable excuses. Yeah right.
You are the past, RFID is the future. No longer will people complain on your easy to spoiled devices or needing to replace battery at the most inconvenient time, or having to find a TNG top up booth.
You should have improved your system to use RFID instead you sat on Smart Tag tech for 10-20 years with zero innovation. You are the Nokia of toll collection and like Nokia making plenty of noise before its demise. You are next.
So long you wrote, in the end of the day the reliablity is what matters instead of new tech but having to stuck in the toll lane. RFID also need to topup la. Both Smart tag and RFID is linked to the app mar. Who said need to find top up booth? If you say for those toll like in PLUS highway then it appkies to both RFID and Smart Tag. Both also need to topup into the card i lnstead of app. Battery weak is also user problem, who ask no change early. LOL
It is you who are out of date, govt troll. You can top up TNG card accounts through the Touch n Go app, exactly the same way as you top up RFID.
(Like) SmartTag
(Dislike) RFID
Like choosing between a horse drawn carriage & a car. Which is better?
No point choosing a broken car.
Based on my personal experience using both system/device.. The RFID is faster (WAY FASTER) than smartTAG. Not to mention the durability the former device, currently I hv 3 smartTAGs, which two of them are malfunction!!!
absolutely agree, Smart tag is totally not smart to buy, firstly ,it’s damn bloody expensive and it does not last long, it will disintegrate within a short time
From 10 times I use RFID, about 7 times RFID not detect, and cause jams as I need to reverse.
Better use smart tag. Smart tags are more reliable than the RFID.
Both RFID and SmartTag are dinosaur technology. Satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) is the way to go. https://www.zdnet.com/article/singapore-readies-satellite-road-toll-system-for-2021-rollout/
with RFID sticks at the headlamp, its prone to scratch (wash car maybe) or even a small accident damage headlamp and our heats could possibly damage the RFID, the question is when one is stuck at the booth due to RFID damage, does one need to use touch and go card, if so, we are still back to square one, using T&G which could used for smart tag and also perform manual tag and not prone to damage as it kept inside the car.
RFID for the win.
only issue i see with RFID is imporper installation or not following their instruction to install 5cm away from metal, which results in no detection.
another issue is lane positioning is wrong when entering which also delays the clearance. On my pickup, i have to move slightly to the right as the RFID reader is installed on the left side.
On my sedan, i don’t need to do this due to its smaller size.
Since you sell it, you said it is better. Aiyoo..same like goshop everything very good buat no one use it.
That is the most copium statement. Its like asking CEO of KFC if KFC fried chicken is the best fried chicken. Of course hes gonna say “yes 10000 better than any fried chicken”.
Once a while driving socar/gocar into the RFID lane. ALAMAK!!! THIS IS NOT MY CAR!!!
Sorry for bro and sis behind me.