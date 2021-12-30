In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2021 3:21 pm / 0 comments

As an update to the flood relief assistance programme it announced last week, Proton has enhanced the assistance it is providing for its customers whose cars were damaged in the recent floods.

The national automaker had increased the discount on selected replacement parts for all models (except the X50 and X70) from the previously mentioned 20% to 50%. For X50 and X70 owners, the discount for selected parts has been increased to 25% from the 20% announced earlier.

The discount for labour charges has also been revised to 25% from the previously announced 20%, and this is applicable to all models. The company also said that vehicle towing as well as exterior and engine bay cleaning work will now be carried out for free. All assistance benefits are offered at selected Proton 3S/4S centres but are subject to terms and conditions.

“Proton is deeply sympathetic to the plight of those affected by the recent floods, as many of them consist of B40 households. To date, our service centres have received approximately 600 cars and we estimate there to be many more that will arrive in the coming days and weeks. Therefore, we have enhanced our assistance package in the hope that it will provide some financial relief to these families,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The company said that customers insured under the Proton Insurance Programme (PIP) will can also claim RM1,000 in flood relief benefits. Aside from the assistance package, Proton is also negotiating with banks to allow customers to pay for their repairs via instalment using their credit cards. “This will further assist their cash flow as they will neither be charged interest fees nor have to come up with a lump sum payment,” said Roslan.