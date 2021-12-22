In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 22 December 2021 11:53 am / 3 comments

Proton has announced a special flood relief assistance programme for Proton owners whose vehicles have been affected or were damaged during the recent floods.

The national automaker is offering a 20% discount on selected parts as well as a 20% discount on labour charges for all its flood-affected customers who have lodged a police report regarding the incident. Additionally, towing charges of up to RM200 as well as cleaning charges of up to RM100 for the exterior and engine bay will be borne by the company.

“The floods have affected thousands and especially hit hard in Selangor and Shah Alam where Proton is headquartered. Many of our customers have seen their homes and businesses damaged by flood waters and this extends to their cars as well. Therefore, Proton would like to offer customers a helping hand to get them back on the road and to show them they are our main priority,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“Proton will work hard to ensure it can repair cars as quickly as possible and advises all affected customers to visit our authorised service centres to enjoy these benefits. Furthermore, our genuine parts are offered with a warranty, so customers can be assured of the quality of the repairs,” he added.

The automaker said its production lines were spared from flooding, but said that more than 1,000 of its staff had been affected, and in response to that was mobilising Kelab Proton, its in-house social and well-being organisation for all its staff, to create care packages and offer clean up assistance to affected employees.