In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 January 2022 9:12 am / 0 comments

Just one week to go until the myTukar AutoFair 2022, happening from January 7 to 9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the cars you’ll be able to purchase at Malaysia’s largest used car event, starting with this 2020 Toyota Corolla 1.8G.

This handsome sedan is just a year old and remains at the sharp end of the C-segment. The Celestite Grey Metallic example is in immaculate condition, having covered just over 20,000 km with its previous owner. Best of all, the car is priced at just RM116,800, which is nearly RM18,000 off the list price – and you can get it with interest rates as low as 1.68% per annum, just like a new car. In fact, it’s significantly cheaper than the base 1.8E, and you get so much more in return.

Why, you may ask? Well, the 1.8G comes with all the bells and whistles, including LED headlights and fog lights and stylish 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels to let onlookers know you’re driving the range-topping model. Step inside (there’s keyless entry, of course) and you’ll find leather seats and modern conveniences such as push-button start, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system and a nine-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Best of all, the 1.8G gets the entire suite of Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beam, vehicle stability control and a full complement of seven airbags. Power comes from Toyota’s tried and tested 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine, producing 139 PS and 172 Nm of torque and mated to a Shiftmatic CVT with seven virtual ratios.

As mentioned, this Corolla is practically spotless, with unblemished original paint, a clean interior and a lack of any nicks or visible wear on the leather trim. It also comes with the original emergency kit and tyre inflator, plus the factory carpets and the Toyota-supplied digital video recorder and boot tray.

Additionally, the car has undergone myTukar’s 123-point inspection process to ensure that there are no underlying issues waiting to pounce on you during your ownership. Let’s not forget, the car is still covered by the original factory warranty, and myTukar is throwing in one year of free servicing – something UMW Toyota Motor doesn’t even provide on its new vehicles.

You can check out this Corolla and many other vehicles at the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which will showcase over 1,000 pre-owned cars. Among them, you’ll find a wide variety of high-quality used vehicles, ranging from popular cars such as the Perodua Axia and Myvi and Proton Saga and Persona to various Honda and Toyota models, and even more premium options from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

Every myTukar purchase includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service – rare for a used car purchase. And if encounter an issue or simply change your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s five-day money-back guarantee – no questions asked.

You’ll receive additional special offers when you purchase your car at the event, such as an additional year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%, same-day loan approval and car collection* and Trapo car mats for all cars. myTukar will also be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your current vehicle at the event.

What’s more, you’ll be able to win attractive prizes in the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo. These include a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo accessory voucher worth RM500. You’ll also be entered into myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest, where you’ll stand a chance to drive home in a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000.

myTukar’s nationwide coverage now includes larger premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities. This gives you access to a worry-free car maintenance experience, even with a used car.

Visitors at the event will be able to enjoy refreshments and visit partner brand booths, among other attractions. There will also be strict COVID-19 prevention procedures enforced, including contactless payments and mandatory masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

More information can be found at the myTukar AutoFair 2022 website, and you can also browse the current inventory here to find what you’re looking for. See you there!

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3

8, Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia

*Terms apply