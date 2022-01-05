In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2022 12:27 pm / 0 comments

Prasarana announced yesterday that all 68 Rapid KL bus routes that were suspended due to the recent floods in the Klang Valley, are now operating normally. Even in the most heavily affected areas such as Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, as seen in the double decker bus image above.

However, operations are still subject to current weather conditions. Commuters can get the latest updates from Prasarana’s Pulse journey planner app or via Rapid KL social media pages.

Separately, Rapid Rail has apologised for the current disruption on the MRT Kajang Line. The issue stemmed from the No.22 train, which had a technical problem at the Phileo Damansara station.

An alternative service plan was activated, using one track between Phileo Damansara and Semantan stations. Riders from Kwasa Sentral will have to alight at Phileo and take a connecting train to Semantan before continuing their journey, vice versa for those coming from the Kajang direction. A technical team is currently identifying the problem and this alternative service plan will be in place until the issue is rectified.