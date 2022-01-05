In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2022 11:28 am / 0 comments

Volvo Cars will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power its next-generation Google Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system, which will feature in its and Polestar’s upcoming fully electric vehicles.

According to the Swedish carmaker, the third-generation of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will appear in the Polestar 3 SUV that is set to debut later this year. The integrated chipset is capable of fulfilling highly demanding graphics, audio and artificial intelligence requirements, with Volvo claiming its new infotainment system will be “more than twice as fast, while its graphics generation will be up to ten times faster.”

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms is a key component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which is a comprehensive set of cloud-connected platforms covering displays, audio, computing and connectivity.

With its open and scalable nature, OEMs will be able to customise the in-car experience according to the needs of their customers, with over-the-air updates ensuring the latest features and improvements are delivered to vehicles.

“Volvo Cars is a company that believes in collaborating with technology leaders like Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Google to deliver the best experience to our customers. With Qualcomm technology in our forthcoming fully electric SUV, our Google Android-based infotainment system will reach the next level,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars.

“Our goal is to support Volvo Cars by integrating cutting-edge, scalable and upgradable technology that provides premium experiences today and into the future for their customers. We are proud of the strong organizational concentration in automotive that we have in Europe, which spans across engineering, services, product marketing and go-to-market,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president of Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe.