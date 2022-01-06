In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2022 11:07 am / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) ended 2021 on a really good note as the company has announced that it sold 17,489 vehicles during the calendar year. The figure represents a 91% increase in sales compared to the 9,163 units the company delivered in 2020.

The Triton was the company’s best-selling model last year with 9,268 units delivered, which is 34% more than in 2020 and accounted for 53% of total sales in 2021. Meanwhile, 7,397 units of the Xpander were delivered to customers in 2021, making it the best-selling, non-national seven seat crossover in Malaysia last year.

“Despite another year of being disrupted by Covid-19, we are thankful for our customers for showing trust, confidence, and loyalty towards the Mitsubishi Motors brand. We are pleased that Xpander has enjoyed strong sales performance thanks to the extension of the tax-free incentive period,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“This decision by the Malaysian government has certainly helped the industry to sustain itself during this challenging phase. At Mitsubishi Motors, we have now progressed to increase our production volume for Xpander, to cater for higher production capacity, and to fulfill all booking demands,” he continued.

“The continued growth of Mitsubishi Motors’ market compared to last year is a sign that we are steadily moving towards recovery. As we look forward to advancing and progressing into 2022, we have heard every customer’s feedback regarding our products and services, and we will continue to improve for an ownership experience of the highest standard,” Ikeda added.

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt sympathy to all who were affected by the recent flood incident. We would like to gently remind all Mitsubishi owners that we are here to support them. Kindly contact our customer careline to be in touch,” he ended.