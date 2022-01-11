In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 11 January 2022 12:14 pm / 1 comment

Sales of luxury goods have reached unprecedented heights in the pandemic era, and what Rolls-Royce has achieved is indisputable proof. In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered 5,586 vehicles, the highest ever annual sales results in its 117-year history.

That is a staggering 49% year-on-year growth, thanks to strong demand across most regions, including Greater China, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the globe. The new Ghost and Cullinan are among the most popular models, and its Provenance (pre-owned) programme is also at an all-time high.

Bespoke commissions are at record levels, prompting the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild to become a permanent fixture in its portfolio. This was the team that introduced the marque’s most expensive car to date, the Boat Tail. It also comes with a high-end Swiss watch by Bovet 1822.

The Rolls-Royce factory at Goodwood is currently running at near-maximum capacity, on a two-shift pattern to fulfill global orders. It’s also preparing the plant for an electric future – the newly announced Spectre EV, which is due in Q4 2023, will undergo the most exhaustive testing protocol ever conceived for a Rolls-Royce.

Reflecting on the results, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future.”

“As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team and our global dealer network. I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to each and every one of them: it is my privilege and pleasure to work alongside them every day,” he added.