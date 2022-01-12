In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 12 January 2022 5:11 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of January 13 to 19.

There’s another increase in the price of RON 97 petrol, which goes up by four sen to RM3.07 per litre (RM3.03 last week). No change of course to that of RON 95 petrol, which continues to be fixed at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February 2021.

Likewise, the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining fixed at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which saw a price adjustment at the start of the year and is now 20 sen more per litre – is priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 19, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the third edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 157th since the system was introduced in 2019.