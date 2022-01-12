In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2022 11:47 am / 0 comments

Proton has announced its support for the government’s automotive discount voucher initiative for flood-damaged vehicles. The RM1,000 voucher will be accepted by Proton as payment for repairs to flood-damaged vehicles. This is on top of the 50% discount for selected parts, discounted labour and free towing and exterior cleaning services that were announced earlier.

“With so many Malaysians affected by the recent floods, any form of assistance rendered could prove invaluable. Proton is heeding the call to step forward and would like to announce we are fully supportive of the government’s automotive discount voucher initiative,” the company said in a statement.

“The damage caused by the floods last year was unprecedented and thousands of Proton owners have been badly affected. To date, our service centres have received 1,023 flood damaged vehicles and we are expecting more in the coming weeks. Considering this, the discount voucher initiative is highly appreciated as it will assist our owners to get back on the road as quickly as possible,” said new deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

In the event that a car is declared as a total loss, Proton will also accept the RM1,000 voucher as part of a downpayment for a new car, subject to terms and conditions. Contact your nearest official service centre for quotes and more info.

Announced on December 30, the RM1,000 subsidy for vehicle repair is part of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid initiative to assist flood victims. Valid till March 31, the voucher is applicable for use with all privately-owned cars, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and window vans, but it must be redeemed via official service centres of the 19 automotive companies participating in the scheme.

The car companies involved are Proton, Perodua, Tan Chong Motors (Nissan), UMW Toyota Motor, Honda Malaysia, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, Volvo Car Malaysia, TC Euro Cars (Renault), Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, BMW Malaysia, Sime Darby Motor Group (Ford, Hyundai etc), Bermaz (Mazda, Peugeot and Kia), Motor Image (Subaru) and Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia.

The participating motorcycle companies are Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, Boon Siew Honda, Modenas, Mofaz Motorsikal and KMSB Motors (Suzuki).