In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Skoda / By Gerard Lye / 12 January 2022 12:07 pm

Skoda first teased the Enyaq Coupe iV in December last year and is now following up with official sketches ahead of a planned debut at the end of this month. The upcoming model is essentially a more stylish alternative to the regular Enyaq iV that was revealed in September 2020.

Like that car, the new Enyaq Coupe iV will be built on Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) and is expected to be share the same electric powertrains. These include options with battery capacities of between 55 and 82 kWh as well as outputs ranging from (148 PS (147 hp or 109 kW)/220 Nm to 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW)/460 Nm.

The sketches show a lot of similarities with the regular SUV model, including the brand’s familiar grille design, which will likely be offered with illuminated slats. The C-shaped elements in the lower apron that lead into the lower intake are also carried over, as are the notched headlamps and fender panels – the latter have “Founders Edition” written on them.

Of course, the main appeal here is the coupe-like roofline that gives the Enyaq Coupe iV a sleeker profile and a more “emotive design,” as the Czech carmaker puts it. This, along with the revised window shape will most certainly have an impact on interior space, but there’s also some substance to go with the added style.

According to Skoda, the coupe variant boasts better aerodynamics than the normal-bodied version, with a drag coefficient of 0.234 instead of 0.257, which will see even greater range. Not shown is the vehicle’s rear, but the carmaker says we can expect a sharp tear-off edge to complement the side skirts in body colour.