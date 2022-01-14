In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2022 1:16 pm / 0 comments

Subaru and its motorsport subsidiary, Subaru Tecnica International (STI), have unveiled its line-up at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show (TAS), with no less than six vehicles being presented on stage.

The star of the show is the STI E-RA Concept, which is a near-future motorsport study project that the company says will help it gain experience with new technologies in a world that is focused on carbon neutrality.

The “E-RA” in the concept’s name stands for “Electric-Record Attempt,” and the record that the company is aiming to set is a lap time of 6 minutes 40 seconds on the Nürburgring. This will take place from 2023 onward, after several driving experiments are conducted at circuits around Japan this year.

To achieve the targeted lap time, the STI E-RA Concept is equipped with four electric motors – one for each wheel – that are powered by a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery. Subaru says the maximum system output is 1,088 PS (1,073 hp or 800 kW) and the all-wheel drive powertrain features torque vectoring technology.

Styling-wise, the electric race car has a hint of McLaren P1 at the front, albeit with C-shaped light signatures that are typical of Subaru models. A strong focus on aerodynamics sees plenty of distinct elements designed to optimise air flow, including a massive front spliiter, rear diffuser and rear wing, while a good chunk of bodywork like the sides and front fenders have been carved out. Also present is a vented bonnet and a large roof scoop, the latter likely to keep the electronics cool.

Moving on to another EV, Subaru also presented the Solterra STI Concept, which is essentially a kitted-up version of the brand’s first-ever EV. Highlights include larger, STI-branded roof spoiler, under spoilers and side skirts in cherry red as well as red accents for the wheels.

There are also two STI Performance Concept vehicles on stage, both based on the range-topping STI Sport R EX variant of the Levorg and WRX S4 sold in Japan. Both follow in the footsteps of the Solterra show car by adopting cherry add body add-ons, albeit extended to include the side mirrors. An STI-spec muffler is also fitted on these concepts, with the WRX S4 model gaining a dry carbon-fibre rear spoiler as well.

The first of the final two Subaru cars is the BRZ STI Performance, which is basically the S variant decorated with a few items from the STI accessories catalogue. Lastly, there’s the BRZ GT300 racer based on the latest BRZ, which managed to bring Subaru its first-ever Super GT title in the GT300 class last year after more than two decades of trying.

GALLERY: Subaru STI E-RA Concept

GALLERY: Subaru Solterra STI Concept

GALLERY: Subaru Levorg STI Performance Concept

GALLERY: Subaru WRX S4 STI Performance Concept

GALLERY: Subaru Subaru BRZ STI Performance

GALLERY: Subaru Subaru BRZ GT300